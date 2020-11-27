OTTOVILLE - Paul J. "Duck" Altenburger, 90, of Ottoville passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 25, 1930 in Ottoville to the late Andrew and Matilda (Schmitt) Altenburger. On February 27, 1954 he was united in marriage to the love of his life and very best friend, Bettie J. Koester whom he spent 63 years with before she died on December 1, 2017.

Paul is survived by his children: Jeffery (Linda) Altenburger of Ottoville, Scott (Kay) Altenburger of Troy, Terri Sue (Steven) Metzger, and Lisa (Mark) Vorst, both of Ottoville; ten grandchildren: Todd (Julie) Altenburger, Ross (Kristen) Altenburger, Matthew (Jena) Altenburger, Kristen Altenburger, Lauren Altenburger, Jamie (Scott) Saum, Lindsey (Bryce) Newton, Michelle (Michael) Leach, Shannon (Jhered) Cusumano, and Josh (Amy) Vorst; 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a brother: Donald "Tiner" (Betty) Altenburger of Arkansas; a sister, Irene Stechschulte of Texas and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by 5 brothers: Elmer "Pete" (Dorothy) Schmitt, Harold "Tack" (Evelyn) Altenburger, Hubert "Hups" (Dorothy) Altenburger, Jerome "Whitey" (Velma) Altenburger and Wilbur "Bill" (Sally) Altenburger; 2 sisters: Dolores "Dolly"(Richard) Friemoth and Louise "Sis" (Basil) Alt and a brother-in-law: William "Wid" Stechschulte.

Paul was a truck driver and was founder and co-owner of J & P Trucking. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and its Holy Name Society. He proudly served our country in the Korean War as a Corporal. In 2017, he had the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight. He was a life member of the Ottoville VFW, the Fort Jennings American Legions and both the Delphos and Lima Eagles, where he made many friends.

He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing farkle, and many trips to the casing. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participating in their sports. He loved being around his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He always had a smile and a hug, high-five or fist bump, a tootsie roll, twinkie or a $1 bill to give the great-grandchildren. In return he would get back a "Thank you, Love you Papa Duck." Our special Dad was always full of love, guidance and knowledge all of our lives, and we are all grateful to have been a part of Team Duck.

There will be a private funeral mass Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father John Stites and Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville with military rites by the Ottoville VFW and Fort Jennings American Legion. The arrangements are by the LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Putnam county Homecare and Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice.