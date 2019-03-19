LIMA — Paul B. Ball, 96, passed away at 7:13 pm March 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was born May 13, 1922 in Kalida to Walter V. and Francis R. (Goekle) Ball who preceded him in death. On September 27, 1942 he married Martha Jane (Holden) Ball who preceded him in death on October 4, 2015.

Paul retired from Lima Locomotive/BLH/Clark Equipment with 37 years of service. He was an US Army Veteran of World War II, a very active member of the Boy Scouts for 48 years, receiving the Wood Badge - Scout Training Award, Silver Beaver Award recipient in 1980, a vigil member of the OA, and spending many hours at Camp Lakota. He was a member of the United Methodist Church for 78 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother,and uncle to many.

Survivors include: 2 Sons, David E. Ball amd T. John (Elizabeth) Ball both of Lima; a Son-in-law, Robert Setzer of N. Baltimore; Grandchildren - T. John (Elizabeth) Ball II, James David Ball, Anna (Daniel) Schiel, Heather F. Setzer, Erin Hugh (Elizabeth) Ball; Great-Grandchildren - T. John, Sean M., and W. Jared Ball, Daniel and Thomas Schiel, Taylor, Kelsey, and Kennedy Ball.

He was preceded in death by: a Son, Mark Ball; a Daughter, Becky L. Setzer; a Granddaughter, Tiffany Sue Setzer.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at Gardendale Church of God with Pastor Justin Musto officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

