Paul C. Warner
LIMA — Paul C. Warner Sr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 18, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late Merrill and Rowena (Swarner) Warner. Paul was raised by his grandparents the late Clay and Audrey Warner. He was previously married to Linda Warner. Paul's longtime partner Vickie McKee survives in Starr, South Carolina.

Paul worked as a contractor. He was a member of the Gethsemeni Baptist Church in Starr, SC. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1966 to 1968 in the Vietnam War. Paul is a member of the American Legion Post No. 172 in Starr, SC.

Surviving are Paul's four children: Paul C. Warner Jr. of Lima, Angie (Earl) Mayer of Lima, Christina (Chad) Hicks of St. Marys and Jeffrey (Claudia) McKee of Greenville, SC; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two brothers: Richard (Donita) Warner of Springfield, OR and Larry (Edye) Warner of Lima; and a sister, Sue (Rick) Pitts of Russells Point.

Paul was preceded in death by his son, Michael Warner; a brother, John Warner; and a sister, Sharon McDaniel.

It was Paul's wish to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date with burial in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice of Lima. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
