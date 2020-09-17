1/1
Paul C. Warner
1946 - 2020
LIMA — Paul C. Warner Sr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 18, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late Merrill and Rowena (Swarner) Warner. Paul was raised by his grandparents the late Clay and Audrey Warner. He was previously married to Linda Warner. Paul's longtime partner Vickie McKee survives in Starr, South Carolina.

Paul worked as a contractor. He was a member of the Gethsemeni Baptist Church in Starr, SC. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1966 to 1968 in the Vietnam War. Paul is a member of the American Legion Post No. 172 in Starr, SC.

Surviving are Paul's four children: Paul C. Warner Jr. of Lima, Angie (Earl) Mayer of Lima, Christina (Chad) Hicks of St. Marys and Jeffrey (Claudia) McKee of Greenville, SC; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two brothers: Richard (Donita) Warner of Springfield, OR and Larry (Edye) Warner of Lima; and a sister, Sue (Rick) Pitts of Russells Point.

Paul was preceded in death by his son, Michael Warner; a brother, John Warner; and a sister, Sharon McDaniel.

It was Paul's wish to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date with burial in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice of Lima. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45810
419-634-2936
September 17, 2020
Uncle Paul was a very sweet and caring person he would help anyone in need . Joe and I love him Dearly we will miss him very much especially when the Ohio State games come on. Him and Joe being on the phone through the games He was a die hard Buckeye all the way R.I.P. Paul
Terrie Hawk
Family
September 16, 2020
God bless
September 16, 2020
Many prayers for the family
Kathy Warner Smith
Family
September 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Wanda Arnett
Family
September 16, 2020
Paul was a Godly man he loved his church and church family He loved his family dearly He would always show me some pictures of them on Wednesday night He was a gentleman you don’t see that much in men today Me and Donnie loved your Dad we will miss him we know he’s in a better place he’s with our heavenly FARTHER our prayers are with you all Ann and Donnie Sullivan
Ann Sullivan
