LIMA — Paul E. Cunningham, 74, of Lima passed away at 5:45 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lima Manor.

He was born on August 8, 1944 in Lima, to the late Lavern and Julia (Shrouder) Cunningham.

Paul worked at Sheeter's in Delphos, DWG Cigar Factory in Lima and retired from The Lima Auto Mall.

He was a longtime member of St. Rose Catholic Church, where he served as a communion distributor and an usher. He also enjoyed working bingo and the summer festivals.

Paul is survived by his brother Earl M. Cunningham of Lima and his sister Linda K. (Richard) Lautzenheiser of Belle Center, Ohio.

There will be private services and interment at Memorial Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to express their thanks to St. Rita's Hospital and Hospice as well as Lima Manor for their excellent care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

