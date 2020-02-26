LEIPSIC — Paul D. Fenstermaker, 86, of Leipsic died at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Bridge Hospice, Findlay. He was born October 2, 1933 in Leipsic to the late Dale and Hilda (Oelfke) Fenstermaker. On September 6, 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Rayle, whom he shared 65 years of marriage with. He has now joined the love of his life, who passed away February 4, 2018.

He is survived by 6 children, Cathy (Al) Benton, Dave (Kathy) Fenstermaker, Steve (Melissa) Fenstermaker all of Leipsic, Karen Fenstermaker of Forrest, Tom Fenstermaker and Paula Siebeneck both of Leipsic; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis Palmer of Findlay. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia (Don) Aldrich.

Paul was a 1951 graduate of Leipsic High School. He was a lifelong farmer and was a past manager of Shawtown Elevator for 20 plus years. The harvesting of crops, smelling the corn drying and seeing the leaves change their color are some reasons he loved the Fall Season. Paul enjoyed many years of watching his grandchildren play in their sporting events. The visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much happiness. Another special time for him was watching them open their Christmas presents.

A private service will be held at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with a private burial in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic.

