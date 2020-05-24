BLUFFTON — Paul Frederick Gossard, 85, passed away May 24, 2020 at Mennnonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Paul was born December 20, 1934 in Mt. Victory, Ohio to the late Everet Merrel and Mildred Roxie (King) Gossard. On June 18, 1960 he married Linda Duncan Gossard who preceded him in death on November 27, 2010. Paul retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Findlay after 30 years and drove vehicles for Nienberg Auto Sales and Magnum Trucking Equipment after retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Bingo and euchre, NASCAR, dirt track racing, attending the Thursday night Community dinners and tanning. Paul was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include a daughter, Teresa (Scott) Calvelage of Bluffton; a son, Larry Gossard of Columbus Grove; six grandchildren, Tara Compton, Dylan Pletcher, Shaina (Cody) Wells, Andrea Gossard, Brandan Gossard and Tanna Gossard; twelve great-grandchildren, Carter, Vanessa, Maya, and Dallas Compton, Abigail, Jace, Serenity and Malcolm Wells, Jaime, Jesus, Juanito and Javi Garcia; and a brother, Carroll (Edna) Gossard of Findlay. Paul was preceded in death by a son, Paul M. Gossard; two sisters, Donna Klingler, Margaret Gossard; and four brothers, Eugene Gossard, Lewis Gossard, Roger Gossard and Kenneth Gossard. Private services will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery following the service where military rites will be performed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 24 to May 25, 2020.