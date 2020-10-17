LIMA — Paul E. Greene, 89, of Lima, who was lovingly known as "Pokey" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren passed away at 2:45 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on December 31, 1930 in West Carrollton, OH to William T. and Betty J. (Ogan) Greene, who both preceded him in death. On March 27, 1951 he married Dorothy (Borger) Greene, who preceded him in death on September 13, 1996.

Paul was a 1948 graduate of West Carrollton High School. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in education from Otterbein College in 1952. He then went on to do graduate work in mathematics at Baldwin Wallace College, Ohio University and Bowling Green University. He worked as a math teacher and football coach at Huron High School for 13 years and then was a teacher and football coach at Dayton Oakwood for 3 years before coming to Lima. He came to Lima and worked at Lima Central Catholic High School as a math teacher, wrestling coach and the head football coach, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #2661. He was inducted into numerous Athletic Hall's of Fame including in 1992 Huron High School, in 1997 Lima Central Catholic High School, in 2002 Ohio High School Football Coaches and in 2004 West Carrollton High School.

Paul was a wonderful father, teacher and coach whose positive attitude influenced many generations in the Lima community and beyond. His role as a teacher and coach surpassed athletics and academics and extended to all of life lessons. He taught us that no problem was too big — "It's a can of corn, folks".

He enjoyed fishing for walleye, perch and the elusive "Bucket Mouth" on Lake Erie. He also enjoyed watching and attending The Ohio State University football games. But most of all Pokey loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his son Timothy (Sharon) Greene; daughters Ellen (Everett) Bush, Janice (Mark) Davis, Sandra (Vincent) Taylor, Beth Rapp, Marie (Timothy) Beck and Julie Andrews; seventeen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and his sister Dorothy (Joseph) Bernard.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Greene; his grandson Jonathan Andrews; his great-grandson Milo Milan and his brother Dale Greene.

Due to public health concerns there will be no visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Interment in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul and Dot Green Scholarship Fund at Lima Central Catholic High School or The Kobacker House, Columbus, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

