DELPHOS — Paul Joseph Hemker, 92, died Nov. 12, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Weber Funeral Home, where a Knights of Columbus service begins at 7:45 p.m., followed by a parish wake service.