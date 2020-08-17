1/1
Paul Jackson
LIMA — Paul Alan Jackson,73, age passed away August 15, 2020, at 7:15 pm, at his residence. Paul was born July 16, 1947, in Lima, OH, to Richard R. and Grace L. (Herr) Jackson who preceded him in death.

Paul was a 1966 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He then took a position with Westinghouse as an assembler and worked there for 30 years retiring in 1996. Paul was a member of the Moose Lodge #199 and the Eagle Aerie # 370. When he was younger he loved traveling and most recently enjoyed attending auctions and eating out. He will be remembered for his joy of aggravating his sisters.

Paul is survived by his siblings: Gary (Pam) Jackson of Ada, OH, Connie Christman of Springfield, MO, Judy Van Dyke of Lima, OH, Jill (Rudy) Lepley of Lima, OH and Pennie Jackson of Woodstock, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers in-law, James Christman and Mike Van Dyke.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Liberty Chapel Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 2-6 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Rescue Mission.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Following the governor's Covid-19 mandates, the family requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
