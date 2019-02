ST. MARYS — Paul A. Kuhns, 84, died at 10:48 p.m. Feb. 24, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services, with military rites, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.