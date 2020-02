CLOVERDALE – Paul Lewis Ladd, 88, of Cloverdale died at 4:10 a.m. February 2 7, 2020 at his residence.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 2, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental with military rites by the Continental American Legion.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.