OTTAWA — Paul C. Morman, 76 of Ottawa died at 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 9, 1943 in Leipsic to the late Alfred and Arleeta (Westrick) Morman. On January 27, 1968 he married Sharon Fenbert and she survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are 7 children, Joe (Jamie) Morman of Scott, Kelly (Tom) Morman of Glandorf, Kevin Morman, Alaina (Matt) Diller, Daniel (Angie) Morman and Sherolyn (Dave) Torres all of Ottawa and Angela (Jeff) Heitmeyer of Glandorf; 15 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sister Rosann Morman of St. Frances Convent, Tiffin and Ruth (Tom) Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove; his in-laws, Anne and Sam Schroeder of Columbus Grove, Carl Maag of Leipsic, Norma and Mark Schroeder of Leipsic, John and Joyce Fenbert of Leipsic, Janice and Norm Witman of Harrisburg, PA and Leo and Mary Ann Fenbert of Leipsic; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Ann Morman and a sister-in-law, Margaret Maag.

Paul retired from Ottawa Shell. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland, the Ottawa Knights of Columbus and Ottawa Eagles. Paul was a graduate of Miller City High School. He loved his family and especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Paul loved the great outdoors, golfing, mowing lawns, gardening, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the COVID 19 regulations, there will be visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Putnam County Hospice or Holy Family Church, New Cleveland.

