LIMA — Paul Nickles, 79, passed away at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on September 23, 1941, in Mousie, Kentucky, to the late Hubert and Lucy (Wicker) Nickles. On May 6, 1963, he married Elouise Waddles who survives in Lima with their dog, Ziggy, who was the love of his life.

He is survived by his children: Timothy (Donna) Nickles and Melissa (Jeff) Hughes; grandchildren: Matt (Megan) Nickles and Stacey (Andrew) Bowsher; great-grandchildren: Rylee, Carson, Adelyn and Nora; seven siblings: Harold (Judy) Nickles, Bethel (Judy) Nickles, Douglas (Shelia) Nickles, Dallie (Lowell) Thomas, Goldie (Joe) Davis, Mary Lou (Larry) Rapp, and Bartee Nickles; a brother-in-law Jerry (Linda) Waddles and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers: Ralph, James, Hillard, and Donald, and sister, Judy Bell Nickles.

Paul enjoyed working and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on to fix. He was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. He enjoyed visits back to Kentucky. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting. Paul loved planting a garden. He enjoyed talking politics with friends and family. Paul worked at the State Hospital for 17 years before he went to

retire at General Dynamics. Most of all Paul enjoyed working side by side with his son, Tim in the landscaping business. Paul will be missed by many, especially his grandson Carsoli, who he had a special bond with.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pastor Terry Brock will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or donor's choice.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.

