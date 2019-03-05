LIMA — Paul Nutter, 67 of Lima, passed away March 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer. Paul was born March 9, 1951 in Newark, OH, to William "Jack" and Nell (Payne) Nutter, who preceded him in death. On June 9, 1990 he married Tana (Mauck) Nutter, who survives him in Lima.

Paul was a Professor of Technology at Ohio Northern University for 18 years, starting every day with a hearty "GOOOOOOD MORNING!", until he retired in 2018; he was awarded the Golden Apple in 2017. He was a 1969 graduate of Lakewood High School and he attended Ohio University for his undergraduate and Master's studies. Paul was a proud and active member of the Kenton and Ohio Lion's Clubs. He formed and advised a Lion's Club on the ONU campus for students. Paul received the Melvin Jones award, the highest honor one can receive in the Lion's Club. He was a member of SME and the Lima Serra Club. Paul loved riding his motorcycle, golfing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Guided by his faith in God, his energy and enthusiasm inspired everyone he met.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Melissa (Charles Brockman) Nutter, Michelle Nutter and Nicole (Trevor) McGarity; step-son, Eric (Julie) Kretz; grandchildren, Connor, Mia, Colsen, Jordan and Savannah; brother, Peter (Clyde) Nutter; sister, Claire Bennett and brothers, Matthew (Amy) Nutter, Theodore "Ted" (Theresa) Nutter, Thaddeus (Connie) Nutter, Luke (Sue) Nutter and Clem Nutter. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his step-daughter, Laurie Kretz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Jim Szobonya to officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL, 1170 Shawnee Rd., Lima, OH 45805. There will be a Prayer Service at 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a in Paul's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.