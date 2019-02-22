LIMA — Paul E. Parthemore, age 76, of Lima, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Paul was born on August 22, 1942 in Kenton to the late Robert C. and Eloise (Short) Sullivan. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Carroll Parthemore.

Paul married his wife Christina Handly on December 27, 1980, she survives along with his children: Karen Sue (Jon) Kirkpatrick of Columbus, Victoria (Jenn Myers) Parthemore of Gahanna, Paul E. (Jodi) Parthemore II of Lima, and Lindsay (Kyle) Talbott of Columbus; also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 grand-dogs and one very special fur friend Colonel St. James.

Paul retired from General Dynamics where he worked for many years. He was also an avid fan and a participant in garden tractor pull contests. Paul was a member of the WOGTPA, the Miami County Tractor Puller's Association, St. Gerard's Catholic Church, and The Eagles in Lima. Paul loved to go on cruises with his family and his pets were very special to him.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dick Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Byhalia Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, Columbus, OH. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.