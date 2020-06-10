LIMA — Paul R. Pursell, 89, passed away on June 9, 2020, at 11:20 am, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born July 26, 1930 in Gomer, OH, to William and Nola (Wegley) Pursell who both preceded him in death. On December 24, 1963 he married Pauline "Polly E." (Shaw) Pursell who preceded him in death on October 11, 2013.

Paul attended Bluffton High School. He was a forty-five-year retiree from Ford Motor Company.

Paul is survived by his children, Opie (Michael) Wright of Lima, OH, Christy Pursell of Bluffton, OH, Paul "PR" (Diane Hilty) Pursell, Jr. of Columbus Grove, OH, grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Kinn of Bluffton, OH, Bradley (Cheyenne Treen) Wright of Lima, OH, Amber (David) Hall of Lima, OH, great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Isaac Winegardner) Kinn, Kaylee Kinn, Kyler Kinn, Blake Wright and Brantley Wright.

He is preceded by his grandson, Brian Wright, siblings, Evelyn (Donald) Clevenger, Bill Pursell, Florence Pursell - Little, and Pauline (Keith) Kirtland.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

