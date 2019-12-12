SPENCERVILLE — Paul Irwin Reynolds,86, formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 2:40 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Vancrest of Delphos, where he had resided the past year.

He was born October 19, 1933 in Spencer Twp., Allen County to the late Opal Pearl Reynolds. On December 8, 1962 he married Ruthann Gaberdiel, who survives at Vancrest of Delphos.

He is also survived by his two children; Deb (Dave) Point of Delphos and Jeff (Jennifer) Reynolds of Harrod; four grandchildren; Ashley (Chuck) Wilson of West Milton, OH.; Brittany Point of Daniel Isle, S.C.; Corbin and Sage Marie Reynolds, both of Harrod and two great grandchildren; Beatrice and Delilah Wilson and his sister; Gloria Reynolds of Spencerville.

Paul was a 1951 graduate of Spencerville High School and had worked as a Standard Oil Distributor several years, then as a truck driver, had worked for Nameplate & Monogram and Ohio Decorative Products in Spencerville and McChesney Trucking and Chester Cary Trucking, both of Lima.

He had been a volunteer fireman with the Spencerville Invincible Fire Company and had been very active with GoKart Race Driving, Amature Radio and Model Trains. He was a member of the Fort Wayne Radio Club.

Funeral services will be 4 PM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Burial will be at a later date in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 4 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Vancrest of Delphos activities fund.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]