LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Paul Riggle JR, 64, passed away peacefully under the tender care of Tidewell Hospice, Lakewood Ranch FL, on June 28 due to lifelong complications from diabetes.

He is survived by his son Joe (Jj), granddaughter Chelsea, great-grandchildren Cam and KaMyah, sisters and their families Janet (Dennis) and Lin (Barry), aunt June Swaney, uncle Claude Brown, and their families, in addition to his fiancé Jeanne, many cousins and dear friends. He joins his parents and sister, Pat&Paul and Becky, and infant great-grandson Aaden, dear relatives and friends.

Paul loved music, guitar, home projects, cars, and bringing smiles to people's faces. Paul requested no services, and in lieu of flowers or cards, family and friends "pay it forward" whenever possible, and keep sharing smiles.

We all love you, Paul. Rest in God's heaven - you are healed.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
