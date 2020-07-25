1/1
Paul Spradlin
YALAHA, FL — Paul Eugene Spradlin of Yalaha, FL passed away on July 10, 2020 at home after an extended illness. He was born to Frank and Emma (Whitaker) Spradlin in Hardin County, OH on December 11, 1934.

Paul worked for Excello Corporation in Bluffton, OH for over 35 years. He loved fishing in both Ohio and Florida. Paul was an excellent Handyman. He attended First Baptist Church of Leesburg, FL.

Paul is survived by his wife Helen Louise Compton McDaniel Spradlin; mother Emma Spradlin of Ada, OH; son Mike Spradlin of Bluffton, OH; granddaughter Tiffany McCollum (John) of Bluffton, OH; great grandchildren Isaiah McCollum and Lillyanne McCollum both of Bluffton, OH; brothers Ralph Spradlin of Indian Lake, OH, Joe Spradlin (Linda) of Reno, NV, Bob Spradlin of McGuffey, OH and Richard Spradlin (Mary Lou) of McGuffey, OH; sisters Ruth Hutchison of Alger, OH, Carol Lowery of Roundhead, OH and Dorothy Puckett (Kelly) of Kenton, OH; and step sons Greg McDaniel (Susan) of Yalaha, FL, Mike McDaniel of Ocala, FL and Scott McDaniel (Melody) of Ozello, FL.

He was proceeded in death by his first wife Marilyn Lawrence Spradlin, son Ricky Spradlin, sister Gloria Faye, sister Jane Beggs and father Frank Spradlin.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville St, Alger, OH 45812 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10am.

Please e-mail your favorite pics of Paul to www.paul.spradlin.obit.2020@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
