1/1
Paul Sprague
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Paul Joseph Sprague, 90, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Paul was born on October 27, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Pauline (Hurtt) Sprague. On June 17, 1956, he married Lvera (McLaurin) Sprague, who survives in Lima.

Paul was a Navy veteran for 40 plus years. He had worked as a draftsman for Westinghouse, BLH, Clark Equipment and General Dynamics. He was an active member of Grace United and Trinity United Methodist churches. Many knew him from his years of taking photographs around the community. He was the videographer for 33 years for Lima Senior High School football. He was also an avid Ohio State sports fan and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #205 for 70 years.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his son, Laurin (Lisa) Sprague of Hamilton, OH; daughter, Beci (Jim) Sarchet of Lima, OH; son, Kevin (Alana) Sprague of Parrish, FL; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother David Sprague of Dayton, OH; sister, Mary (Merle) Kohli of Chapin, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Jane Sprague; and sister-in-law, Roseanne Sprague.

A graveside service will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Family Promise.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Memorial Park Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved