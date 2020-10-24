LIMA — Paul Joseph Sprague, 90, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Paul was born on October 27, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Pauline (Hurtt) Sprague. On June 17, 1956, he married Lvera (McLaurin) Sprague, who survives in Lima.

Paul was a Navy veteran for 40 plus years. He had worked as a draftsman for Westinghouse, BLH, Clark Equipment and General Dynamics. He was an active member of Grace United and Trinity United Methodist churches. Many knew him from his years of taking photographs around the community. He was the videographer for 33 years for Lima Senior High School football. He was also an avid Ohio State sports fan and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #205 for 70 years.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his son, Laurin (Lisa) Sprague of Hamilton, OH; daughter, Beci (Jim) Sarchet of Lima, OH; son, Kevin (Alana) Sprague of Parrish, FL; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother David Sprague of Dayton, OH; sister, Mary (Merle) Kohli of Chapin, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Jane Sprague; and sister-in-law, Roseanne Sprague.

A graveside service will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Family Promise.

