PANDORA — Paul G. Stall, 83, passed away on October 30, 2020, at 5:50 pm, at the Hilty Memorial Home.

Paul was born May 29, 1937 in McComb, OH, to Homer and Pauline (McCullough) Stall who both preceded him in death. On June 9, 1957 he married Marlene (Rediger) Stall who preceded him in death on Feb 23, 2006.

Paul graduated from Pandora Gilboa in 1955. He served in the Army National Guard. Paul and his wife Marlene were members at United Methodist Church in Pandora. He was the Mayor of Pandora, volunteer fire fighter and owned the Shell Gas Station in town. Paul was also a member at the American Legion in Pandora. Some of his hobbies included gardening and collecting various Tractors and NASCAR memorabilia. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Indy Car Series. Paul cherished his wife Marlene and loved his children,

grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his children, Jeff (Mary) Stall of Ottawa, OH, Debra Stall - Gunn of Pandora, OH, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson, siblings, Kaylynn Shoemacker of GA, and Mark Stall of Pandora, OH, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Stall.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, BLUFFTON CHAPEL. Rev. Ruth Carter -Crist to officiate the service. Burial will be in Harmon Cemetery in Pandora following the service.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the BLUFFTON CHAPEL.

In lieu of memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 108 E Washington St, Pandora, OH 45877.

