KALIDA — Paul Stechschulte, 85, of Kalida, died Thursday at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kalida. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of services.

Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home was in charage of arrangements.