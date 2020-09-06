Paul Stippich

LIMA —Paul J. Stippich age 84, of Lima passed away 3:22 a.m., Saturday Sept. 5 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born Aug. 4, 1936 in Lima to the late Walter L. and Mary Magdalene Auer Stippich. He married Edna May Getz June 3, 1967 and she survives in Lima.

Additional survivors include children Terry Carpenter of Oshkosh, WI, Barb Hunt of St. Mary's, Bob Compton of Winter Haven, FL, Paul (Rose)

Stippich of Lima and Susan (Brian) Caris of Lima, 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren and 2 sisters: Mary Lou Bryan of Lima and Carol (Sam) Conte of Ft. Wayne.

He was preceded in death by siblings: James, Norbert and Walter Stippich and Julia Ryan.

Paul had served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged Nov. 15, 1957. He had worked for DANA and retired in 1999. Paul enjoyed fishing,

hunting, watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with the love of his life Edna.

The family will receive friends noon to 1, Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Bayliff & Son funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m.,

and entombment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery with military rites.

Memorial contributions may be given to NF Midwest (Neurofibromatosis) or to Putnam County Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at

BayliffAndSon.com.