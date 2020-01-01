SPENCERVILLE — Paul G. W. Strayer, 87, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 at his residence, with his loving family at his side.

He was born July 10, 1932 in Amanda Twp., Allen County, the son of the late George W. and Germaine Elizabeth Suever Strayer. After dating two years in high school, on September 29, 1951 in Deactur,IN., by Rev. Samuel Emerick and witnessed by his sister Mary and husband Bill Baxter, he married Sondra Ann McDaniel, his wife of 68 years, who survives, along with three children; Randy S. (LuAnn) Strayer and Toby L. (Mary) Strayer, both of Spencerville and Paula J. (Mickey) Martz of Lima; eight grandchildren, Rodney (Juli) Strayer of Loveland, Ryan Strayer, Renee Shartzer, Stephanie (Jim) Henschen, Ashley (Ben) Fledderjohann and Zach (Morgan) Strayer, all of Spencerville, Brittany (Brad) Brenneman of Delphos and Kip (Jaclyn) Martz of Findlay; 21 great grandchildren; and his siblings, twin sisters Jane (Eugene) Youngpeter of Spencerville and Jean Miller of Ada, Shirley Strayer of Lima and Joyce (Ronald) Brenneman of Delphos and brothers-in-law, Gary McDaniel and Marti McDaniel.

Preceding him in death are his sister, Mary (Bill) Baxter and brother-in-law David Miller.

Paul was a 1950 graduate of Spencerville High School where he lettered in three sports, track, basketball and had been Captain of the football team. He was a 75 year member of the Hartford Christian Church where he had attended since he was two years old and had been a trustee and Sunday School superintendant.

Being the only boy, he helped his father with farming. He was a hard worker and full time farmer, plus he worked as Allen County road Superintendant, retiring after 40 years service. He had been actively cutting wood and bailing hay until the age of 79.

His great grandchildren loved to ride with him in the tractors. He loved his Honda Gold Wing cycle, riding all over the country with Sondra. Later he would ride his little Red Honda Scooter around to visit with people in the area.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastors Daniel Hub, Robert King, Jim Shaner and Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 until 8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission or to the Childrens Ministries at Hartford Youth Building.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]