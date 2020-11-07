1/
Paul Thompson
1932 - 2020
BONITA SPRINGS, FL. — Paul (Mickey) Thompson went home to be with the Lord at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice on October 30, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born July 5, 1932 in Hume, Ohio to Wandah Wooddell Thompson and Adelbert (Kelly) Thompson.

He was a graduate of Shawnee High Scholl class of 1950. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Jurosic in 1953 and lived in Hume, Ohio and Fort Shawnee before moving to Bonita Springs, Florida in 1975.

He worked 25 years at Clark Equipment in Lima, Ohio. After moving to Florida, he worked at South Florida Cablevision and Colony Cablevision before retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed the beach, the pool, golf and watching all sports on TV.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty Thompson; his daughters, Sherrie Laurita and Joy Reynolds, all of Bonita Springs, his brother, George (Judy) Thompson of Mannington, W. VA, sisters, JoAnn (Don) Mack of Buckland, OH, Joyce (Ray) Briggs of Spencerville, OH and his brother-in-law, Leonard Truex of Lima, OH, as well as his adopted family of Mary Cassidy Lashhab and Yahia Lashhab along with their children Sarra, Hanna and Jenna. (They affectionately called him Gopa.)

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sonya Truex of Lima, OH.

In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home (239) 992-4982.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
