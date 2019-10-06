OTTOVILLE — Paul James Wannemacher, 83, of Ottoville died 2:55 a.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019.

He was born August 14, 1936 in Lima to the late Leo and Ida (Lauer) Wannemacher. On September 1, 1973, he married Virginia E. Grey who preceded him in death.

Paul is survived by three children: Ann (Jim) Hosler of Payne; Jim (Rachel) Wannemacher of Ottoville and John Wannemacher of Ottoville; a daughter-in-law: Amanda Wannemacher of Delphos; 7 grandchildren: Kylee Carnahan, Mikel (Megan) Carnahan, Liz (Garret) Wolfe, Zack Wannemacher, Rian (Alicia) James, Arin James and Chloe Wannemacher; 5 greatgrandchildren: Adalynn and Wyatt Carnahan, Lydia and Grady Wolfe, Kane James and one more on the way; 5 in-laws: James (Pat) Kratzman of Toledo, Judith Pidcock of Toledo, Mary Worden of Toledo, Gerri Grey of Bowling Green and MaryAnn Louthan of Toledo; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville. Paul retired from Eaton, Van Wert and was a life-long farmer. He was a former member of the Delphos Eagles. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Even though Paul was born with a disability, he made the most of his life. He provided for his family and they brought him much joy. He set and example of how hard work can overcome anything in life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with The Very Revered Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals Hospice.

