WAPAKONETA — Paul"P.D." Zink, 69, of Wapakoneta, died 3:35 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral rites will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, the Reverend Melody Hagens, officiant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens

Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to either Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's' Hospital.

Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Wednesday at the church.

