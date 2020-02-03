OTTAWA — Paula Jean Klingshirn, 55 of Ottawa died Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 26, 1964 in Lima to the late Lavon and Nancy (Miller) Klingshirn.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Bernard, and Leo Klingshirn.

Paula worked at Wendy's Restaurant and was a member of Gilboa United Methodist Church. Paula enjoyed needlepoint and loved being with her family.

A Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Gilboa United Methodist Church with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gilboa United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.