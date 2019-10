OTTAWA — Pauline F. Boden, 86, died at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019, at Putnam Heritage, Ottawa.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Ottawa. Pastor Kathleen Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.