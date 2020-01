CONVOY — Pauline Annabelle Custer, 96, died at 9:05 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020, at Vancrest of Payne.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Sugar Ridge Church of God, Convoy. Deacon Gideon Fisher and Paige Palmer will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.