PIQUA — Pauline Elaine Epperson, 84, of Piqua, passed away on October 21, 2019, at Miami County Hospice. She was born August 26, 1935, in Piqua to the late Kenneth Carl Herron and Eunice (Swallow) Herron.

Pauline will be remembered for her unfailing good will and the gentle but adventurous spirit of her heart and mind. She was a devoted Christian, and, now, cradled in the Lord's arms, the apple of His eye.

She enjoyed laughter, the simple pleasures of working jigsaw puzzles, quilting, watching her favorite tv shows, gardening, canning and cooking.

She was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and she will be truly missed by all who knew her for the constancy of her kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, by her second son, Jeffrey R. Causey, by her brothers, Sonny, Rex, Larry and Jack Herron and by her sister, Virginia Herron Causey.

Pauline is survived by Elliott Epperson, her beloved husband, by her three remaining sons, Joey (Esem), Jamey (Michael) and Jody (Brenda) Causey and her fifth child and only daughter, Pamela Howard (Keith), along with granddaughters, Robin Jo, Susan, Michelle, Summer, Layla and Jenny, and grandsons, Brian, Curtis, Josh and Jacob, and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Benny Herron, and sisters, Karen Smith and Teresa Putnam.

No arrangements for a memorial service have been made at this time, but donations in remembrance of Pauline may be made to Miami County Hospice of Ohio.