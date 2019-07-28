CONTINENTAL — Pauline (Murbach) Kosch, 93, of Continental, passed away 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born to the late Sigfried and Clara (Mueller) Murbach on March 12, 1926. On August 21, 1944 she married Franklin Kosch who preceded her in death on October 4, 2000.

Pauline is survived by five children, Barbara (John) Masterson of Findlay, Bradley (Jennifer) Kosch of Carson City, Nevada, Brenda (Arden) McGinnis of Continental, Brent (Jane) Kosch of Ottawa and Belinda (Don) Salsburey of New Albany; five grandsons; eight granddaughters; four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.

Pauline was a retired farmer from Continental. She was a longtime member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Continental. Pauline enjoyed visiting with her family, baking and sewing.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with pastor Phil Scherr officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 on Tuesday, July 30th.

Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests that donations be made to the , or the .