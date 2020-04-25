OTTAWA — Pauline (Polly) M. Smith, 93, died April 24, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. Polly was born June 12, 1926, in Miller City, Ohio, to the late Elizabeth (Schroeder) and Lawrence Niese. In 1946, she married Gerald J. Schroeder. On Nov 2, 1991, she married Lester Smith. He died Nov 16, 1994. Survivors include her children, Nicholas (Colleen) Schroeder of Bowling Green, Susan (Kenneth) Pester of Ottawa, Mary Turner of Westerville, Ted Schroeder of Bluffton, SC, Charles (Debbie) Schroeder of Lincoln, NE and Jeanne Beutler of Ottawa; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Pester; brothers, Waldo and William Niese; and four sisters, Agnes Hueve, Mary Rieman, Louise Weis and Helen Rieman. Polly was the last surviving member of her family.

Polly was a 1945 graduate of Miller City High School. She was an active member of the Ottawa Senior Center where she enjoyed being a member of the band, held an office, and donated thousands of her hand crocheted scrubbers.

She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a past member of The Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Polly's careers included being an office receptionist, various positions at Libby's Processing Plant, Putnam County Home Health Assistant and she worked many shifts at McDonald's of Ottawa. A major accomplishment was starting up the New Cleveland Green Clovers 4-H Club. Polly loved traveling with her family and friends. She was well known for her sewing and reupholstering skills. She enjoyed flower gardening and grew amazing tomato plants. Polly loved getting together to play games and seemed to win more games than she lost. Anyone who knew Polly will remember her sweet smile and fun-loving personality.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. However, a live streaming will be available on Sts. Peter and Paul's Facebook page. Private visitation will be held prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Miller City.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to the Putnam County Hospice or to The SPPS Capital Campaign.

LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa are handling the arrangements and your condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.