MENDON — Pauline Stein, 86, died March 13, 2019, at Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina. The Rev. Jeff Gramza will officiate.

Friends may call form 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.