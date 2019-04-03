LIMA — Peg (Hunt) McKenna, 87, a lifelong resident of Lima, died Monday evening, April 1, 2019 in the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and companion. In her younger days, she worked as a medical secretary but her greatest pride and joy came from her family. As a young widow, she devoted her life to her three children, making sure they had the best life possible. She continued to shower her love on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was never a doubt of her enormous love.

Peg's love and giving spirit had no bounds. She often showed her love through her gift giving to friends, family and especially to her beloved daughter Judy, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When Peg was not spending time with her family, she was active in St. Gerard's Catholic Church, the Eagles Club, where she enjoyed dancing with her beloved Fred and she loved singing.

Her strength, wisdom, compassion and giving spirit continues to live on in all who knew and loved her.

In heaven, she is joining her mother Martha, her father Raymond, sister Mary, brother Jerry, daughter Sally, son Tom, husbands Robert and William and grandchild Sean. THE HEAVENS ARE REJOICING!!!

Peg's survivors include: her daughter, Judy McCabe and son-in-law, Kevin McCabe, and their children Audra Kammerer (her husband Sean and great-grandchild, Henry), Kelly McCabe and Rob McCabe all of Cincinnati; long-time companion Fred Martinez of Columbus Grove; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hunt and her children, Jarrett Hunt (wife Katie and great-grandchildren Colton, Carter and Lucy), Ashley Chandler (husband Chris and great-grandchildren Findley and Lily) and Christian Hunt (wife Morgan) all of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by all the Mahoney, DeVoe and Hunt families.

She was a 1949 graduate of St. Gerard's High School and a member of the Kings and Queens.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Szobonya officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, where a Parish Wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Building Fund.

Online condolences may be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lima-oh/margaret-mckenna-8236225