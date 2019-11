LIMA — Peggy J. Boughan, 88, died at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 4, 2019, at Vancrest of Delphos.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Mausoleum. The Rev. Megan Croy will officiate.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.