LIMA — Peggy J. Boughan, 88 of Lima, passed away November 4, 2019, at 4:40 pm, at Vancrest of Delphos. Peggy was born November 6, 1930, in Lima, to Don and Mary (Jett) Longbrake, who preceded her in death. On October 28, 1952, she married Darrell Boughan, who preceded her in death on October 7, 1992. Peggy was a 1948 graduate of Lima South High School and a homemaker. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, visiting casinos, wintering in Florida and having lunch with her friends. Most of all, Peggy enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Bellows; grandchildren, Doug (Chris) Sensibaugh, Amy (Glenn) Knight, Cara (Trent) O'Brien, Shawn (Caroline) Bellows and Bryan (Jodi) Bellows; great-grandchildren, John & Jane Sensibaugh, Aurora, Rhiannon & Lillian Knight, Jake (Megan), Cole & Gage Bellows, Yarmony Bellows, Ava Weihrauch and her great-great-grandson, Oakley Bellows, who will arrive later this month. In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy is preceded in death by her brother, Don (Rita) Longbrake, Jr.; sister, Myra (Carl) Goodwin and her son-in-law, Don Bellows. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Megan Croy to officiate the service. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Food Bank, 810 W. North St., Lima, OH 45801 or to the Salvation Army, Local Toys for Tots, in memory of Peggy Boughan, in the memo section. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.