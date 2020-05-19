MIDDLE POINT — Peggy J. Etgen, 95, of Middle Point, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 3, 1925, to Aaron and Mamie (Johnson) Neer; both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage on November 24, 1949, to Robert Etgen; he survives in Middle Point. Peggy is survived by three nephews, Joe Hoghe, Dana Hoghe, both of Middle Point, OH and Shane (Cindy) Neer, of FL; four nieces, Rene (Vernon) Hundley, Patty Fraker, Karla (Bob) Hoying, and Kimala Strickler, all of Middle Point, OH; and many great nieces and nephews. Peggy is also survived by their "unofficial" adopted family, Jim & Joyce Berning, of Wolf Lake, MI, who called Bob and Peggy "Grandpa & Grandma" and their children, Jason (June) Berning of Germany, Jamie Berning, of Dublin, OH, Jeremy (Megan) Berning of Brunswick, OH; and their children. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Merkle, and Glen Neer; and one sister, Helen Hoghe; a nephew, Terry Neer; and a niece, Mildred Johnson. Peggy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Middle Point, the Red Hat Society and an auxiliary member of the American Legion. Peggy started the first Girl Scout troop in Minster. She enjoyed square dancing at Susie Que, was a past member of the Jolly Timers of Middle Point, and the Ohio State Round and Square Dance Association. Peggy and Robert hosted seven exchange students through Youth for Understanding. They spent their winters in Texas for 20 years. Her funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Middle Point; Pastor Tim Owens will officiate. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Middle Point or CHP Hospice. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com
Published in The Lima News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.