LIMA — Peggy Kocher, 80, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center due to complications from throat cancer.

She was born on December 24, 1928 in Lima to Raymond D. and Esther (Krugh) Campnell, who both preceded her in death.

She graduated from Lima Senior High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Her husband, George T. Kocher, preceded her in death in January 2003. Peggy is at peace with George whom she missed every day since he passed. They were married at Trinity United Methodist Church, where they were members. In the 1950s and 60's she worked as an assistant for Dr. Bernstein OD and part time as a model. She was a homemaker for most of her life.

Peggy was very passionate about fashion and politics. She was adamant about staying fit and participated in Silver Sneakers classes at the Y and walked the neighborhood daily. Peggy was a strong woman and was never afraid to make her opinion known. She always stayed busy and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her brother Donald Ray Campnell of Palm Bay, FL; her daughter Terri (Greg) Averesch of Lima; her son G. Thomas Kocher, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

Rev. Megan Croy will officiate the service.

Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA of Lima.

Online condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com