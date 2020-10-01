Peggy Leppla

DELPHOS — Peggy A. Leppla, 84, passed away on September 29, 2020, at 12:25 pm, at the Meadows of Delphos.

Peggy was born July 30, 1936 in Delphos, OH, to Homer and Thelma (Sopher) Buzard who preceded her in death. On December 21, 1952 she married Dale E. Leppla who preceded her in death on January 24, 1999.

Peggy attended Delphos Jefferson High School. She was life member at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Peggy retired from Buckeye Rubber. Peggy was a member of the woman's sorority group, Beta Sigma Phi and the Lima Eagles #370. Peggy cherished her children and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to Coldwater Lake Michigan during the summer.

Peggy is survived by her children, Toni (Ricky) L. Daigle of Austin, TX, William "Bill" (Nikki) Leppla of Chalmet, LA, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, close friend, John Shaw of Lima, OH, and siblings, Sharon (Richard) Hiegel of Leipsic, OH, Carol Shobe of Delphos, OH, Steve (Linda) Buzard of Delphos, OH, sister-in-law, Sharron Miskell of Lake Lure, NC.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela (Gary) Falke.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Ted Bible to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1110 N Metcalf St, Lima, OH 45801, Alzheimer's Association, 200 E High St, Lima, OH 45801, American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Stephanie, Angie and the rest of the staff with The Meadows of Delphos for their excellent care given to Peggy.

