HARROD —Peggy Jo Myers, age 90 of Cridersville, passed at 12:39 a.m., Saturday,

January 4, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1929

in Lima, Ohio to the late Joseph and Lauretta Naylor Gossett. On

January 13, 1984 she married George F. Myers who preceded her in death

September 2, 2015.

Peggy was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse with St. Rita's Medical

Center. She continued to care for the elderly part time after retiring

until the age of 77, being a nurse providing special care which came

from her heart.

She is survived by 2 sons - Steve (Cathy) Oen of Wapakoneta; Douglas Oen

of Centerville; 2 daughters - Sue (Gary) Mason of Wapakoneta; Tina

(Scott) Hoxie of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 6 grandchildren – Stacy King,

Carey Oen, Peter Oen, Jerrad Hoxie, Casey Hoxie, and Hudson Hoxie; and 3

great granddaughters – Kelsie Bidwell, Macie Graves, and Sydnie Graves.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son - Mike Oen who died in

Vietnam, 1970.

Private funeral services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Development Fund.

