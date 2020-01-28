LIMA — Peggy Elam Ribley age 63, of Lima passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home. She was born June 26, 1956 in Louisville, KY to the late Elza Lee and Peggy Ellen Phillips Elam. She married Ralph Ribley, Jr. who survives in Lima.

Peggy was all about family and cooking. She had been a nurse aid for several years and most recently retired from the Village Café where she had been the kitchen manager. She loved to bake cookies for her grandbabies.

Additional survivors include children: Michael (Staci Martin) Ribley, Diana (Tom Lyons) Bardo and Ralph 'Scoot' (Jennifer) Ribley, III all of Lima, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson and 2 brothers: Jonathon (Julie) Elam of Ft. Wayne, IN, Joe (Cecile) Elam of Powder Springs, GA and a special daughter Lisa Davenport.

The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m., Friday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow at 5.

Burial of cremated remains will be later in American Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to the family to help with funeral cost.