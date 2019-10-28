WAPAKONETA — Peggy Lou Satterfield age 87, of Wapakoneta entered her Heavenly Home at 8:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 27, 1932 in Wapakoneta to the late Oscar and Nellie (Butler) Snider. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Satterfield, Dec. 30, 1950 and they enjoyed 49 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1999.

Peggy was a wife and mother first and foremost. After her children were off to school, she worked part time for Vistron eventually working full time until she retired from BP Chemicals. Peggy was a member of Rousculp Church of Christ and the Ladies Aid. She also enjoyed working with ceramics and gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She loved their family vacations to Texas and Michigan. Recently she and her daughters truly enjoyed their mini trips to Amish country.

Survivors include son: John (Betty Jo) Satterfield of Wapakoneta, daughters: Sherrill (Tim) Williams of Lima, Deanna (Carl) Gest of Lima and Becky (Bobby) Bassett of Wapakoneta. Seven grandchildren, Christina (Steve) Lane, Jon (Chris) Bodine, Misty (Jamie) Phillips, Jared (Dawn) Roether, Jeremy Williams, Rob (Dana) Shardy, Eric Gest as well as 19 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her granddaughter Nicki Roether and grandson Shane Williams.

She was eighth of ten children. She is survived by one brother, Barry Joe Snider and one sister Helen Spyker of La Mesa, Texas and sisters- in -law Pat Snider, Betty Snider and Mary Snider.Her siblings preceding her in death were Mary Metz, Oscar Jr, Charles, Doyle, Donald, Jerry, and Danny.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with the funeral being at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.Pastor Kenny Rader will be officiating with burial in Fairmount Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Rousculp Church of Christ and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

The family would like to extend a truly heartfelt "Thank you" to The Springs of Lima for their caring and loving staff. With a "Loving and Special Thanks" to Andrea, Von, Angel, Vanessa, Allie, and Brittney for their loving and sincere care that they gave to our Mother. You are truly "Angels".