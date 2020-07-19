LIMA — On Thursday, July 16, 2020 Peggy Snyder, loving daughter, wife, mother of two children, step-mother of one child, grandmother to five children and great-grandmother to two children, passed away at the age of 73.

She was born on August 24, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to James and Marjorie Thompson. She received a communications degree from Wright State University in 1983, and was the Director of Human Resources for the City of Lima from 1990 to 1998.

She was married in 1967 to Joseph Bastian and they raised two sons, Michael and Bryan Bastian. In 1987, she married Robert Snyder and raised a step son, Kyle Snyder.

Peggy had a passion for helping people. She was consistently concerned with helping others and made it her career pursuit. She was also an avid knitter and jewelry maker and her creations were much admired by her friends and family. She was also known for her competitive spirit and she liked nothing more than a good card game or board game with loved ones. She will be remembered for her wit, her compassion and her kind spirit.

Peggy was preceded in death by her late father, James Thompson. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Thompson, her husband Robert Snyder, her two children, Michael and Bryan Bastian, and her siblings, James, Deborah, and Robert Thompson as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 (2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm) at the Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Eastside Chapel at 828 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, Ohio.

Interment will occur the following day at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 3000 Harding Hwy, Lima, Ohio.

Flowers can be sent to the Chiles-Laman funeral home.

