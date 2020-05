Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BREMEN — Pennelope D. Tangeman-McGlinch, 77, died at 10:40 a.m. May 28, 2020, at her residence. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen. Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



