Penny England

DUNKIRK — Penny Lynn England, 67 of Dunkirk passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Hospital in Lima. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm Monday. Pastor James Gatchell will officiate and burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery.

Penny was the daughter of the late Paul Edwin and Elizabeth Marie Zurcher; she was born November 11, 1952 in Galion, Ohio. She attended Hardin-Northern High School and was a graduate of Lima Technical College where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Penny went on to a career in nursing at St. Rita's Hospital, Lima Memorial Hospital, Universal Hospice and was the medical director at the Blanchard House in Kenton. She was a devote Christian and loved to listen to hymns and read her Bible.

Penny first married Ronald Elling and they later divorced. She then was united in holy matrimony to Oren England on December 5, 1997 and he survives.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her sisters, Peg Clawson of Forest, OH, Linda Wilson of Kenton, OH, Brenda Plott of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jackie Prater of Foraker, OH; children, Shantelle Burkett of Tiffin, OH, Scott Elling of Westerville, OH, and Seth Elling of Urbana, OH and grandchildren, Trace Elling, Colin Burkett, Jaden Elling, Chayse Elling, and Vylet Elling.

In her memory donations can be directed to Universal Hospice and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
