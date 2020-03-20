LIMA — Mr. Percy Lamar Williams, age 50, passed from this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 , at approximately 7:41 am. at his residence in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on January 6, 1970 Lima, Ohio to the union of James Lorenzo and Mary Earl (McQuire) Williams both parents survive in Lima, Ohio.

Percy worked as a Fork Lift operator for Sodezo Quality Services. He was a 1989 graduation of Lima Senior High School where he played football. He loved to shop and dress.

Besides his loving parents he leaves to cherish his precious memory; 4 brothers; James Williams (Chitquata), Quintin Gales and Rico Williams (Sadicka) all of Lima. James Williams of Warren, OH. 4 sisters; Jennifer Shurelds (Scott), Alexis Sanders and Angela Lewis (Dewayne) all of Lima. Jerebrana Ernest (Craig) of Warren, Ohio. Special friends; Dave Fisher and Danielle Boykin. A special son; Daniel Ferguson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home Going Services will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

