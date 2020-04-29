LIMA — Mr. Perry H. Converse, age 90, of Lima, passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, at his residence. Perry was born on August 1, 1929, in Lima, Ohio to Cornelius and Mabel (Wahls) Converse. He graduated from South High School and wed Doleta "Dee" Leigh (died 2019) on January 27, 1950. The two were happily married for nearly 70 years.

A dedicated and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Perry is survived by daughters Barb Cheney (Rick) and Jayne Webb (Larry), and son, Dave Converse, along with eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a sister, Imogene Brandon. Perry was preceded in death by his wife Dee and sisters, Vera DeGood and Betty Carter.

Perry worked at Ford Motor Company for 31 years, before retiring in 1987. He was an avid bowler and golfer, achieving a perfect 300 and hole-in-one. Eventually, he would find immense satisfaction in a sunrise round with a seven iron and a few friends. Never one for waste, Perry took up ball-hounding alongside golf and became a generous supplier of golf balls for his family and friends. Determination and a mechanical mind made him the Mr. Fix-It of the family, and a boundless curiosity led him to adopt numerous new hobbies. He taught himself to play the organ, became a skilled woodworker, and, most recently, a keen sudoku player.

Together with Dee, Perry built and sought out community, maintaining friendships with classmates, other Ford retirees, fellow golfers, neighbors, etc. that would span decades. In recent years, he enjoyed staying active and socializing at the Senior Citizens Center, and catching up with his friends every Tuesday over breakfast.

Perry, with his faithful partner, Dee, lived a life of service to family and friends. To those who knew him, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness, curiosity, humility, and generosity.

Perry's family wishes to thank Dr. Ewa Mrozek and the staff at Mercy Health Oncology Clinic and Mercy Health Hospice and Home Health Care for their quality care and compassion.

With respect to social distancing due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will be having a private service at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Friends of the family may view the service via "live stream" on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Simply go to Chiles-Laman Website and access the Facebook app and watch the service at your leisure. Officiating the service will be Rev. John Foster. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lima Public Library, Lima Trinity United Methodist Church, or the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.