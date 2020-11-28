LIMA — Peter F. DuGranrut, 67, passed away on November 27, 2020, at 11:00 am, Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center due to complications as a result of COVID-19.

Peter was born September 9, 1953 in Richmond, IN, to Francis "Duke" and Betty June "BJ' (Harter) DuGranrut who both preceded him in death.

Peter graduated from Bath High School, Class of '72, then achieved an advanced degree in Electrical Engineering to pursue a career in the Aerospace Industry.

He had a love for music (particularly the guitar), HAM radio, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Peter is survived by his loving partner, Denise Cramer-Smith of Lima, OH, children, Michelle and Nicole DuGranrut, former spouse, Diana, and siblings, Stephanie (Arol) Augsburger of AZ, Kathy (Tom) Arnold, Rick DuGranrut and Gregg (Cleo) DuGranrut of Lima, OH.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at Chiles – Laman Funeral Homes, Shawnee Chapel. Rev. Bryan Bucher to officiate the service.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Shawnee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Medical Center, Mercy Health Foundation for COVID relief.